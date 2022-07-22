Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 219,858 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,858 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

FNB stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

