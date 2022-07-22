Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,889 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLB opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

