FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,151. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FOX by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,292,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

