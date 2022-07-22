Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE FNV opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
