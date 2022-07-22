Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FNV opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

