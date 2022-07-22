Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRHLF. CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.
Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.