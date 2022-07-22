Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRHLF. CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

