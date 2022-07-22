Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 611,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,135,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $339,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

