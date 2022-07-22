Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

FCX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 582,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,135,206. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,812,000 after acquiring an additional 406,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,546.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 930,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 910,878 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 882,509 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

