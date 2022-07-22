Function X (FX) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Function X has a total market cap of $109.66 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

