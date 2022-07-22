FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $90.81 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $90.81 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

