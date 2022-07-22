Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $198.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

