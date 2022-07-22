Fusion Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 111,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 319,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

