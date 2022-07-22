Fusion Capital LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

