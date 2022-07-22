Fusion Capital LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 108,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 493,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVW traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

