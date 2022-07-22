FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$202.52 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

