FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Issued By National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$3.14. The firm had revenue of C$201.70 million during the quarter.
See Also
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.