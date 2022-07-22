FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Issued By National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$3.14. The firm had revenue of C$201.70 million during the quarter.

