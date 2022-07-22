FY2023 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreased by KeyCorp

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 199.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

