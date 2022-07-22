FY2024 Earnings Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Issued By KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.12.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $8,968,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 762.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 287,189 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

