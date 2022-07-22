G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

