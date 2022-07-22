Gaj Finance Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,764.65 and $200.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00391864 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014944 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032575 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.