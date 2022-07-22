Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

