Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) Insider Mathew Whyte Sells 450,000 Shares

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL – Get Rating) insider Mathew Whyte sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$549,000.00 ($373,469.39).

Galileo Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Galileo Mining

Galileo Mining Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Western Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, and copper, as well as manganese oxide deposits. It holds interests in the Norseman project that covers an area of 306 square kilometers located to the town of Norseman; and Fraser Range Project covering an area of 602 square kilometers situated in the Albany-Fraser Orogen.

