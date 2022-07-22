GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $18,938.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00250230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000902 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

