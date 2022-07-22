GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $30.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 95.11% from the stock’s previous close.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $255.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

About GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

