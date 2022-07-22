GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $30.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 95.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GME stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $255.69.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
