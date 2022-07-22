Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 550,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 727,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

GMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

