Gas Market Cap Tops $28.44 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Gas coin can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00012233 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00428281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00158057 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

