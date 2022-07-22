Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.47. 10,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,613. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

