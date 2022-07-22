Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $249.88 on Thursday. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average of $267.44.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

