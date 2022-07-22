General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric
General Electric Stock Performance
GE stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.