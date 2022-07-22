General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

