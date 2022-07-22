Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

