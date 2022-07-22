Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 8.8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 388,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,611,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

