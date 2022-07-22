Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

GBCI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

