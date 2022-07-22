Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

