Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 1,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

