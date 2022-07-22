Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 1,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.
Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EWEB)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.