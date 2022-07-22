GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

