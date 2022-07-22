GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $400.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

