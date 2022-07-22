GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

