GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 245,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

