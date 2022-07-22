GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 431,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 288,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.