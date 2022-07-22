GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

