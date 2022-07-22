GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $395.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.31. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

