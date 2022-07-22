GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $3,240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SLM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

