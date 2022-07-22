GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,730 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

