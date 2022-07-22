GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,904 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,904 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.17. The firm has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

