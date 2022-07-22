Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1,688.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00249378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000911 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

