Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 12.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. 974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,279. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81.

