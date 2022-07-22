Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.
About Gouverneur Bancorp
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)
