Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRAB. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Analysts expect that Grab will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

