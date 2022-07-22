Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,023,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.