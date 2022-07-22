Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

